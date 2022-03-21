The Kashmir Files: Sec 144 imposed in Kota till April 21 in view of film screening

New Delhi: Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) will be imposed in Rajasthan’s Kota from Tuesday (March 22) in view of maintaining law and order with the screening of 'The Kashmir Files', announced Kota District Collector & District Magistrate’s office.

The code will be in place in Kota till April 21.

Rajasthan | Section 144 will be imposed in Kota from tomorrow, March 22, till April 21, in view of maintaining law & order with the screening of 'The Kashmir Files': Kota District Collector & District Magistrate pic.twitter.com/iSJXC1ud8B — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2022

Section 144 is implemented to impose restrictions as a means to prevent protests, unrest or riots. The orders to impose Section 144 have been conferred to Executive Magistrate when there is an emergency situation.

The maximum punishment for violating the Section 144 code is three years.

Meanwhile, ‘The Kashmir Files,’ which is based on the exodus and genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in the early 90s has been made tax-free in various BJP-led states.

After the release of the film, the Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD) on Monday described the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir as "genocide" and demanded a framework for the recourse, rehabilitation and resettlement of the displaced people in the valley.

Addressing a press conference here, GKPD co-founder US-based Surinder Kaul said the recognition of the "genocide" is the first step in giving justice to the people who were forced to leave the valley.

On the other hand, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday said the recently-released film 'The Kashmir Files' was creating a situation that could cause great harm to the country's social unity and integrity.

