The Promise of Immersive Learning

Digital technologies are changing the way we learn, teach and operate. Be it education, training, operations, health, culture, tourism, or urban planning we are witnessing a dramatically changing world around us. The augmented and virtual reality in the education market is expected to grow from USD 9.3 billion in 2018 to USD 19.6 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.2% during the forecast period. In the last 5-6 years, VR and AR have been one of the biggest market trends for all kind of popular industries.

Augmented Reality (AR) or Virtual Reality (VR) technologies enhance the user experience by making it more engaging, interactive, and efficient. Just like computers and smartphones, VR is on the way to becoming the next most significant computing platform. Many businesses have already leveraged this technology, and many others are following their lead. However not many have chosen to invest in the field of training and educating the next generation about the practical applications of these. However, there are a few visionaries who understand the potential in these territories. They are willing to invest in our future generation and build a strong foundation for the country.

“Virtual reality will transform the way we work, play and live in the 21st century”, says Mr. Jagdish Sinh Tanwar , the Managing Director of Unicorn Information Services, India. On one of his visits to Dubai he was impressed by the way the country passionately invests in educating their youth about these new technologies. Having researched and understood the scope of this opportunity for his home ground, Mr. Tanwar, decided to make these technologies accessible to our youth. He collaborated with Brunosoft, a global software development and information technology outsourcing company with an offshore development center in Dubai. “We see the incalculable possibilities that AR and VR can bring to our country. At Unicorn we want our future generations to prosper and these technologies will definitely improve workforce performance and productivity resulting in reduced downtime and better return on investment.”

With Facebook already working on creating the Metaverse for this purpose. These will definitely find a greater application in many fields like education, research, industry, safety, and of course, social & entertainment. This is proof of its potential to be transformative in several functions. Some of the factors driving market growth include widespread acceptance of augmented and virtual reality for corporate training and development, continuous innovation in VR/AR technologies, increased participation and engagement in learning, demand for personalized learning experiences, and the use of connected devices in augmented and virtual reality in education.

Unicorn Information Services will offer a wide range of technologies and software training and specialization in AR and VR. These trainings are envisaged to help our workforce to collaborate more effectively with experts and stakeholders in real-time. This comprehensively reduces the time and effort needed to complete all necessary reviews with engineers across various disciplines and geographies.

