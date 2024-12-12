Advertisement
NewsIndia
ABVP

'The Sabarmati Report' Screening Disrupted In JNU After Stone Pelting, ABVP Blames Left Members

Amidst the screening of 'The Sabarmati Report' the stone-pelting incident took place at JNU.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2024, 07:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'The Sabarmati Report' Screening Disrupted In JNU After Stone Pelting, ABVP Blames Left Members Image: Social Media

Amidst the screening of Vikrant Massey starrer 'The Sabarmati Report' the stone-pelting incident took place on Thursday at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi. The screening was organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and now they blamed left members for the incident.

