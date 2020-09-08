Three terror associates arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district

In a major success for security forces, Bandipora Police arrested three terror associates (OGWs) and recovered incriminating materials in Hajin area of Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday (September 8).

Sources told Zee Media that Hajin police station recieved information from reliable sources that some miscreants at the behest of local active terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba had hoisted Pakistani flags at Hajin's main market with an aim to create fear pyschosis and incite anti-national feelings among the common people of Hajin.

An FIR was registered at Hajin police station under relevant sections of law and investigation was initiated. During the course of the investigation, three persons namely

Mujeeb Shamas, Tanweer Ahmad Mir and Imtiyaz Ahmad Sheikh were identified and they were arrested by the police on Tuesday.

All three are residents of Mir Mohalla in Hajin and had admitted to their involvement in the crime. One hand grenade, some clothes, sewing machine and other incriminating materials used in preparing flags was also recovered from them.

This year around 113 terror associates were arrested across Kashmir valley from their information dozens of terror hideouts were busted and huge amount of arms and ammunitions had been recovered.