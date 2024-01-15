Three-year-old Daughter, Three Attempts: A Remarkable Journey to CA Final Success

In a tale of resilience and determination, Harshika Jayaswal, a resident of Prayagraj, overcame numerous challenges to achieve success in the Chartered Accountant (CA) Final examination. Despite being a mother to a three-year-old daughter, Harshika's unwavering commitment to her studies and her journey through three attempts is an inspiring story of triumph. Harshika initiated her education in Prayagraj and tied the knot with Manav Jayaswal, a Senior Manager Branch Head, in 2019. Undeterred by life changes, she embarked on her CA journey, marking the beginning of a challenging yet rewarding path.

Her first attempt at the CA Final exam took place in 2020, coinciding with the arrival of her daughter. Instead of letting motherhood disrupt her aspirations, Harshika persisted with her studies, showcasing her determination to balance family responsibilities and career goals.

Stepping into the Toughest Exams

Setting her sights on one of the country's toughest exams, Harshika faced the CA Final with a clear goal. Despite the challenges, she continued her pursuit, demonstrating resilience and dedication.

Devoting the Year 2023

As her daughter turned three, Harshika dedicated the year 2023 to intensify her efforts in breaking the barriers to success. The hurdles did not deter her, and she channeled her focus to surmount the challenges associated with the CA Final.

Success Achieved in Third Attempt

Harshika's perseverance paid off, and she emerged victorious in her third attempt at the CA Final exam in November 2023. The joyous moment arrived on Tuesday when the results were officially announced.

Balancing Roles: Housewife, Mother, and Influencer

In addition to her roles as a housewife and a mother, Harshika manages to be an influencer. Her YouTube channel, "CA Harshika Manav Jayaswal," serves as a platform where she shares her CA journey, providing insights and inspiration to others navigating similar paths.

A Tale of Triumph and Inspiration

Harshika Jayaswal's journey is a testament to the fact that with determination and passion, any obstacle can be overcome. As a successful CA Final qualifier, she exemplifies the adage that success follows those who persist until they achieve their goals.