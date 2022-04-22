IAS Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande finally tied the knot in presence of just 15-20 relatives and close friends as guests. Earlier, it was reported that the couple got married on April 20. However, the couple finally got married on April 22.

Tina wears white sari for the wedding

Tina and Pradeep got married according to Marathi customs. Tina was seen wearing a white and golden sari, with a Gajra in her hair, while Pradeep also appeared in white kurta-pajamas. The couple started a new chapter in their life with presence of just a few relatives.

Pradeep-Tina came closer in Covid times

Tina and Pradeep's love story is no less than the story of a film. Tina Dabi, a topper of 2015 IAS batch, and Dr Pradeep Gawande (2013 batch), met for the first time in May 2021. The couple's journey started with friendship. Tina and Pradeep became good friends while working together. Later, the friendship turned into love. After dating for almost 1 year, Tina and Pradeep decided to get married.

Second marriage after divorce from Athar Amir

Tina had first married IAS Athar Aamir Khan but due to some reasons the couple got divorced. This is Tina's second marriage. However, Pradeep is getting married for first time.