TMC MLA Tamonash Ghosh, 60, dies of coronavirus COVID-19

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Tamonash Ghosh died in a hospital on Wednesday (June 24). Ghosh was tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in May. He was 60.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to mourn Ghosh's demise. "Very, very sad. Tamonash Ghosh, 3-time MLA from Falta & party treasurer since 1998 had to leave us today. Been with us for over 35 years, he was dedicated to the cause of the people & party. He contributed much through his social work."

"He has left a void that will be difficult to fill. On behalf of all of us, heartfelt condolences to his wife Jharna, his two daughters, friends and well wishers," she added in another tweet.

Ghosh was TMC treasurer since 1998 and was regarded as a close aide of CM Mamata Banerjee.

On June 10, DMK MLA J Anbazhagan, a close confidante of party leader MK Stalin died at a hospital in Chennai due to coronavirus COVID-19. He was 61.