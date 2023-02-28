TMC Twitter Account Restored 13 Hours After Being Hacked

New Delhi: The official Twitter account of TMC that got hacked was restored after more than 13 hours on Tuesday evening, news agency PTI reported. The account was hacked late on Monday night and its name was changed to 'Yuga Labs'. Along with the name, the display picture has also been changed. "#DidirSurakshaKawach is a mammoth effort at securing basic sustenance for every resident in Bengal, irrespective of age, gender, caste, or religion. To achieve state-wide inclusive growth & expand welfare cover, Didier Doots is generating awareness across households," read the last tweet by Yuga labs. The logo appeared in a `Y` shape in black font. "It was restored at around 4 PM after nearly 13 hours," a member of the AITC media team said.

The party lodged a complaint with the cyber cell of Kolkata Police, he said. TMC national spokesperson Derek O'Brien said in a statement this morning that the account was compromised. "We are in touch with officials from Twitter who are working to rectify the issue. They have assured us of prompt action," O'Brien, who is also the leader of the party in Rajya Sabha, said.

All India Trinamool Congress' Twitter account appears to be hacked. pic.twitter.com/wyE417xG0c — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2023

After its account was restored, the party, which is in power in Bengal, posted three tweets about 'Didir Suraksha Kavach' (Didi's Protective Shield), its ongoing mass outreach campaign.

The TMC launched the campaign in January this year to ensure that people get benefits from the pro-people projects of the state government. Didi or elder sister denotes Party supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Last year in April, the Twitter account of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister`s Office (CMO) was hacked.

UP CMO's (@CMOfficeUP) Twitter account has four million followers at present. The breach came to light when unknown hackers used the UP CMO Twitter handle to publish a post based on a tutorial called "How to turn your BAYC/MAYC animated on Twitter".

In addition, a cartoonist picture was used as a profile picture on the UP CMO account. The unidentified hackers also posted a thread of some random tweets on the UP CMO account.