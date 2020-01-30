Top news of the day, January 30, 2020

NEW DELHI: Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on January 30.

News of the day

1. Zee News team attacked near Sukhdev Vihar metro station in Delhi during coverage of anti-CAA protest

Zee News team was attacked near Sukhdev Vihar metro station in Delhi on Thursday (January 30, 2020) during the coverage of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests. Zee News senior reporter Jitendra Sharma and his associate Neeraj Gaur had arrived at Sukhdev Vihar metro station in Delhi to cover the ongoing anti-CAA protests along with cameraperson Qamar Khan when they were heckled and assaulted by the protesters from Jamia area of Delhi.

2. Zee News camera captures man firing at anti-CAA protests in Delhi's Jamia

Zee News on Thursday captured the video of a young man who opened fire on students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Delhi's Jamia area. According to the Delhi Police, the man who brandished a gun and opened fire in Jamia area has been identified as 17-year-old Ram Bhagat Gopal Sharma.

3. EC bans Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma over controversial speeches

Taking a strong stand on politicians making inflammatory and controversial statements during the Delhi Assembly election 2020 campaign, the Election Commission of India on Thursday (January 30, 2020) banned and gagged two Bharatiya Janata Party MPs including a union minister.

4. Development of Bodo areas foremost priority, govt started work on Rs 1,500 crore package: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday termed the Bodo agreement a historic chapter for peace and development in Assam. Hailing the Bodo Agreement, he said it is inspired by the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas & Sabka Vishwas' and spirit of 'Ek Bharat-Shresth Bharat'.

Entertainment News of the day

5. Box office report: Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D crosses 50 crore-mark

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's 'Street Dancer 3D' has scored half-century in less than a week of its run at the box office.

6. Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior continues to shatter box office records

Even in Week 3 of its run at the box office, Ajay Devgn's blockbuster film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is shattering records day by day. After crossing the lifetime business of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's 'Chennai Express', 'Tanhaji' is now eyeing on breaking the records set by superhit films 'Simmba' and 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

Sports News of the of the day

7. Djokovic downs Roger Federer in straight sets to reach Australia Open final

Novak Djokovic once again beat great rival Roger Federer at a Grand Slam on Thursday with a 7-6(1), 6-4, 6-3 win to reach the Australian Open final and remain on course for a record-extending eighth title at Melbourne Park.



8. Uncapped Kyle Jamieson named in New Zealand squad for India ODIs

Uncapped pacer Kyle Jamieson has received a call-up in the 14-member New Zealand squad for the three-match ODI series against India, beginning February 5 at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

9. Ashleigh Barty stunned by Sofia Kenin in Australian Open semi-final

Kenin will now lock horns with the winner of another semi-final clash between former World No.1 Garbine Muguruza and reigning Wimbledon champion Simona Halep.