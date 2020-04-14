Transmission of coronavirus COVID-19 possible from mother to newborn, says ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday said that the coronavirus COVID-19 can transmit from a pregnant mother to the newborn, but the ICMR stressed that the proportion of pregnancies affected and the significance to the newborn have not been determined so far.

According to India's top medical research body, the transmission of COVID-19 can happen to a baby before the birth or during delivery from an infected pregnant mother. The ICMR, however, added that currently there is no scientific evidence to prove that breast milk has also tested positive for the deadly virus.

The ICMR on Monday issued guidelines for management of pregnant women during the COVID-19 pandemic and said, "There are reports of COVID-19 pneumonia in pregnancy which are milder and have good recovery. Also, there are case reports of pre-term birth in women with COVID-19, but it is unclear whether the pre-term birth was always iatrogenic, or whether some were spontaneous."

"With regard to vertical transmission (transmission from mother to baby antenatally or intrapartum), emerging evidence now suggests that vertical transmission is probable, although the proportion of pregnancies affected and the significance to the neonate has yet to be determined. It is unknown whether newborns with COVID-19 are at increased risk for severe complications. Transmission after birth via contact with infectious respiratory secretions is a concern. Facilities should consider temporarily separating (e.g. separate rooms) the mother who have confirmed COVID-19 from the baby until the mother's transmission-based precautions are discontinue," it added.

According to ICMR, pregnant women with heart disease are at highest risk but the research body also remarked that at present there are no data to prove that an increased risk of miscarriage or early pregnancy due to coronavirus. "There is no evidence currently that the virus is teratogenic. Long term data is awaited. COVID-19 infection is currently not an indication for medical termination of pregnancy," said the ICMR.

"A registry for all women admitted with confirmed COVID-19 infection in pregnancy should be maintained. Maternal and neonatal records including outcome should be completed in detail and preserved for analysis in the future," it added.