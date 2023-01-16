'Tu jind hai kya...?': Asaduddin Owaisi's rant against Rahul Gandhi on 'I have killed...' remarks

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent statement - 'I have killed Rahul Gandhi' - has been making headlines for the past one week. Now, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has mocked the Congress leader over the remarks. Making fun of Rahul Gandhi, Owaisi questioned that if he has killed himself, then "what is he, a jinn (Ghost)?"

Recently, Rahul Gandhi, in an interaction with the media "said that he killed Rahul Gandhi" and that the person sitting in front of them is not the person known to the world.

"Rahul Gandhi is in your mind, I killed him. He is not there, he is gone. Not in my mind at all. The person you are seeing is not Rahul Gandhi," he said. He further pointed out that this is the condition of Congress.

Owaisi said that the Congress leader, who has turned 50, "is talking about killing cold and how he is not afraid of it... then he is saying he killed him and that Rahul Gandhi does not exist … what are you then, you are a genie."

Rahul Gandhi wearing only a T-shirt during Bharat Jodo Yatra is among the most talked about topic on social media these days. His lack of winter clothing amid bone-chilling winters has left many bewildered. Recently, when he was asked about the change in his image during the Yatra, the Congress leader said that he has killed Rahul and he does not exist. However, he also said that to understand what he is saying, one needs to read Hindu scriptures and about Lord Shiva.

Bharat Jodo Yatra started from Kanyakumari on 7 September 2022 and will end with the hoisting of the national flag by Rahul Gandhi in Srinagar on 30 January. Currently, the Padayatra is in Jalandhar in Punjab, from where they will leave for Kashmir.