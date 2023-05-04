Turkey: A Popular Destination For Indians

In recent years, Turkey has become a popular tourist destination for Indians due to its rich history, diverse culture, stunning landscapes, and world-famous cuisine. Turkey is also known for its unique blend of Western and Eastern cultures, making it an intriguing destination for many travelers.

According to statistics, there has been a significant increase in the number of Indian tourists visiting Turkey in recent years. In 2019, more than 187,000 Indian tourists visited Turkey, making it one of the top destinations for Indians traveling abroad.

Indians can enter Turkey for a maximum of 30 days in 180 days with an eVisa, which is an electronic visa that can be applied for and obtained online before travel. The eVisa system was introduced by the Turkish government in 2013 to simplify the visa application process and attract more tourists to the country.

Additionally, Turkish Airlines, the national flag carrier of Turkey, operates direct flights from Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore to Istanbul. Alternatively, other airlines such as Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet also operate direct flights from various cities in India to Istanbul.

A decent Turkey travel itinerary will depend on your interests and the amount of time you have to spend in the country. However, here is a sample itinerary that covers some of Turkey's most popular destinations:

Day 1-2: Istanbul

Explore the old city including the Blue Mosque, Hagia Sophia, Topkapi Palace, and the Grand Bazaar.

Day 3-4: Cappadocia

Take a hot air balloon ride over the unique landscape and visit the ancient cave cities and rock formations.

Day 5-6: Pamukkale and Ephesus

Visit the natural hot springs and travertine terraces of Pamukkale, and explore the ancient ruins of Ephesus.

Day 7-8: Antalya and the Turkish Riviera

Relax on the beaches and visit the ancient ruins of Perge and Aspendos.

Day 9-10: Bodrum

Explore the seaside town and its castle, as well as the nearby Mausoleum at Halicarnassus and the ancient city of Knidos.

Day 11-12 Ankara and Cankiri

Visit the capital city and the nearby Hattusa ruins and Yazilikaya rock sanctuary.

Day 13-14 Konya and the Mevlana Museum

Learn about the life of the famous Sufi mystic Rumi and visit the nearby Seljuk-era Karatay Medrese.

This itinerary can be adjusted based on your personal preferences and the length of your stay in Turkey. The overall cost of a trip to Turkey will depend on various factors, including the season of travel, mode of transport, accommodation choices, and activities planned.

Istanbul, the largest city, is a cultural and commercial hub with a mix of European and Asian influences, while Ankara is the capital and political center of the country. Turkey is known for its delicious cuisine, from the world-famous kebab to the mouth-watering baklava or Baba Ghanoush, and its stunning natural landscapes, including the Mediterranean coastline, Cappadocia's fairy chimneys, and Pamukkale's white terraces.

Conclusion

Turkey is home to some of the world's most impressive historical and cultural sites. From the ancient city of Ephesus to the stunning Hagia Sophia in Istanbul, Turkey's landmarks will take you on a journey through time and give you a deeper understanding of the country's rich history.

With its warm hospitality, beautiful beaches, and unique experiences, Turkey is a destination that should be on every traveler's bucket list.

(Above mentioned article is a consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)