Turmeric Board To Tribal University, PM Modi Goes All Out To Woo Telangana Voters

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects worth more than Rs 13,500 crore in Telangana ahead of the crucial assembly elections. Addressing the gathering, PM Modi also announced the establishment of the National Turmeric Board and a Central Tribal University in the state. PM Modi said that the Central Tribal University in Mulugu district of Telangana will be established at a cost of Rs 900 crore, and this university will be named Samakka Sarakka Central Tribal University. Telangana is the biggest turmeric producer in India and employs lakhs of people including farmers directly and indirectly. Later, PM Modi also held a road show in the city and addressed a rally in Mahabubnagar as well.

PM Modi also said that the festive season has commenced with the passing of the women's reservation bill. "The season of festivals has started. Navratri is about to begin but by passing the Women's Reservation Bill in the Parliament, we established the emotion of worshipping 'Shakti' before it...Today, in Telangana, many projects are launched...I congratulate Telangana for the projects worth Rs 13,500 crore... Many such road connectivity projects have been launched which will bring huge changes in the lives of people."

The Prime Minister further said that the commute to Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra is going to be convenient through the Nagpur-Vijayawada corridor. "Because of this, in these three states trade, tourism and industry would be boosted. Economic hubs have been identified in this corridor. One Special Economic zone, five mega food parks, four fishing sea food clusters, three pharma and medical clusters and one textile cluster," said PM Modi.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of key road projects that are part of the Nagpur – Vijayawada Economic Corridor. The projects include - 108 km long ‘four-lane access controlled Greenfield highway from Warangal to Khammam section of NH-163G’ and 90 km long ‘four-lane access controlled greenfield highway from Khammam to Vijayawada section of NH-163G. These road projects will be developed at a total cost of about Rs 6400 crore. The projects will reduce travel distance between Warangal and Khammam by about 14 km; and between Khammam and Vijayawada by about 27 km," an official statement issued by PMO said.

The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation a road project - ‘four laning of 59 km long Suryapet to Khammam section of NH-365BB’ which is built at a cost of about Rs 2,460 crore. The project is a part of Hyderabad – Visakhapatnam Corridor and is developed under Bharatmala Pariyojana. It will also provide better connectivity to Khammam district and coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh.

PM Modi also dedicated 37 Kms of Jaklair – Krishna New Railway Line to the nation. Built at a cost of more than Rs 500 crore, the new rail line section brings areas of the backward district of Narayanpet for the first time onto the Railway Map. Besides this, PM Modi also flagged off the inaugural Hyderabad (Kacheguda) – Raichur – Hyderabad (Kacheguda) train service from Krishna station via video conferencing. The train service will connect Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, and Narayanpet districts in Telangana with Raichur district in Karnataka.



Other projects whose foundation stones were laid by PM Modi included ‘Hassan-Cherlapalli LPG Pipeline Project’, ‘Multi-Product Petroleum Pipeline of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) from Krishnapatnam to Hyderabad (Malkapur)’ and inauguration of ‘five new buildings of the University of Hyderabad.