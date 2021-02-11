हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kashmir accident

Twenty injured as bus overturns in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district

At least twenty persons were injured in a road accident that took place in Zoorigund area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Thursday (February 11). A vehicle bearing registration number JK01C-8138, which was coming from Srinagar, turned turtle after it was overtaken by another vehicle. At least 20 people were injured after the passenger bus turned turtle.

Twenty injured as bus overturns in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Budgam district
Passenger bus overturns in central Kashmir.

Budgam: At least twenty persons were injured in a road accident that took place in Zoorigund area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Thursday (February 11). 

A vehicle bearing registration number JK01C-8138, which was coming from Srinagar, turned turtle after it was overtaken by another vehicle. At least 20 people were injured after the passenger bus turned turtle.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital where from 5 was referred to SHMS, Srinagar for specialised treatment

"Their condition is stable and their identification is being ascertained,” a source told KNO. 

Tags:
Kashmir accidentBus overturns
