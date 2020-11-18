हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Twitter issues written apology to Parliamentary Committee over showing Ladakh in China

Twitter said that the errors will be rectified by November 30.

Twitter issues written apology to Parliamentary Committee over showing Ladakh in China
Representational Image (Reuters)

New Delhi: The micro-blogging site Twitter has issued a written apology to the Parliamentary Committee over the Ladakh map error that showed the Union Territory in China. Twitter has said that the errors will be rectified by November 30.

"Twitter's deposition has come in form of an affidavit signed by Damien Karien, Chief Privacy Officer of Twitter Inc, for wrong geo-tagging of India's map," MP Meenakshi Lekhi told PTI.

Lekhi added, "Twitter has now given us a written apology on an affidavit for Ladakh being shown in China."

"They have apologised for hurting Indian sentiments and have sworn to correct the error by November 30, 2020," she stated.

Twitter's geotagging feature displayed "Jammu & Kashmir, the People's Republic of China" in a live broadcast from Leh's Hall of Fame which is a war memorial for fallen soldiers in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

This is to be noted that the Central government had bifurcated the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on August 5, 2019. 

