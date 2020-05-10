हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Two defence establishments declared as coronavirus COVID-19 containment zones in Kolkata

Amid the rising coronavirus COVId-19 cases in West Bengal, two Defence establishments in Kolkata - INS Netaji Subhas and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and  Engineers Ltd were added under containment zones on Saturday (May 9). Notably, a sailor from INS Netaji had developed COVID-19 symptoms few days ago.

Two defence establishments declared as coronavirus COVID-19 containment zones in Kolkata

Amid the rising coronavirus COVId-19 cases in West Bengal, two Defence establishments in Kolkata - INS Netaji Subhas and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and  Engineers Ltd were added under containment zones on Saturday (May 9). Notably, a sailor from INS Netaji had developed COVID-19 symptoms few days ago.

West Bengal registered 108 fresh cases on Saturday, while it was 130 on Friday, which was the highest spike in a day. 

There were 227 containment zones in Kolkata week but the number has now jumped to 326, including Indian Museum, one of the city's showpieces. Indian Museum was declared a containment zone after a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan living in the barracks inside the museum compound died on Thursday. 

Interestingly, one of Kolkata's busiest areas, Park Street, which is located very near the Indian Museum, is free of containment. But the shops in Park Streeet are shut except some grocery stores.  where there is a bit of a queue. The customers waiting for their turn to enter the shop know they are lucky.

Kolkata's trading hub Bura Bazar has been declared a containment zone. The area has numerous narrow lanes and Bura Bazar has identified as a containment zone with the worst spread by Kolkata mayor.

It is to be noted that coronavirus testing in West Bengal increased from only 250 a day a month ago to over 3,000 now. The percentage of positive cases from the samples collected across the state was 4.54 per cent on Saturday, a little less than Friday's 4.69 per cent. 

