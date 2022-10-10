Two LeT terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

New Delhi: Two terrorists linked with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday (October 10, 2022). The gunfight between the security forces and terrorists broke out on Sunday late evening in Tangpawa village of Kokernag area of Anantnag district.

An official said that a joint team of police, the Indian Army, and CRPF launched a search operation in the area after a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the village.

ADGP Vijay Kumar confirmed the killing of two terrorists and said, "Two local categorised terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT killed in an encounter. They were involved in several terror crime cases."

So far this year, the security forces have managed to kill as many as 163 terrorists, of which, 41 were Pakistani. 20 security personnel and as many civilians have also lost their lives in 2022.