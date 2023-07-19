Two Migrant Labourers Shot At By Terrorists In J&K's Anantnag, Hospitalised

Srinagar: Two non-local workers were wounded by terrorists’ gunfire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday, police said. They added that the injured men were taken to a hospital, where they are stable.

"#Terrorists fired upon two outside labourers in #Anantnag. Both the injured #civilians have been shifted to hospital, where they are stated to be stable. Area being cordoned off for search #operation. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police informed on Twitter.

Terrorists shot at three outside workers on Thursday, injuring them in the Gagren area of Shopian district



