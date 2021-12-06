Two terrorists arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore

Jammu and Kashmir: The Jammu Kashmir Police arrested an active terrorist and his associate in Sopore district with the help of security forces.

Acting on the intel regarding the presence of terrorists in the Ningli area of Sopore, a cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 52RR and 177Bn CRPF in the said area.

During the search operation, the terrorist and his associate tried to escape from the spot but were later caught by the security personnel.

The arrested terrorist has been identified as Towfeeq Kaboo, who is the son of one Ghulam Rasool Kaboo resident of Kaboo Mohalla Arampora, while his associate has been identified as Bilal Ahmad Kaloo son of Abdul Rahman Kaloo resident of Takiabal Sopore.

