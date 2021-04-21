हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal tests COVID-19 positive

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and that all the department work was being conducted normally with necessary precautions.

Taking to Twitter, Pokhriyal wrote: "This is to inform you all that I have tested COVID positive today. I am taking medication & treatment as per the advice of my doctors.
Request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, and get themselves tested."

He further, claimed that work at the education minister's office was being conducted normally with all the necessary precautions in place.

 

