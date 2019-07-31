Unnao rape survivor’s accident: CBI files FIR against Kuldeep Singh Sengar, 9 others

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday took over the probe into the accident of Unnao rape survivor’s accident as the agency registered an FIR against suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others.

The central agency also registered a case under criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder and criminal intimidation against 20 unknown persons.

The investigation into the road accident, wherein the rape survivor was critically injured and two others died, was handed over to the CBI on Tuesday. The Centre handed over the probe to the CBI after consultation with the Uttar Pradesh government.

Amid the transfer of probe, the BJP on Tuesday suspended the prime accused in the Unnao rape case, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, from the party.

Speaking to Zee News on Tuesday, UP BJP president Swantantra Dev Singh had said that the party had taken a "grim view" of the complaint against Sengar, adding that the law would take its course. He had also said that the CBI would investigate both the cases and 'the guilty would be punished.'

The family of the Unnao rape survivor has alleged foulplay in the accident. Her mother had alleged that the accident was part of a conspiracy to “eliminate” the survivor.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the accident, following which the state government sent a formal request to the Centre for transferring the case to the CBI.

The accident took place on Sunday on the National Highway 232 near Raebareli when a truck rammed into the car in which the rape survivor was travelling. Two other women, of which one was a key witness, died in the accident. Locals rushed to the spot and pulled out the victims. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where the girl's aunt was declared 'brought dead'.