हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Unnao: Woman throws acid on stalker; youth admitted with burn injuries

Unnao: Woman throws acid on stalker; youth admitted with burn injuries

Rohit Yadav, 24, got burn injuries on his nape, back, chest and left shoulder during the acid attack in Godamau village under the jurisdiction of Morawan police station.

Unnao: Woman throws acid on stalker; youth admitted with burn injuries
Representational Image

Unnao: A young man sustained burn injuries when a 20-year-old woman threw acid on him in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning as he had allegedly been stalking her.

Rohit Yadav, 24, got burn injuries on his nape, back, chest and left shoulder during the acid attack in Godamau village under jurisdiction of Morawan police station.

Police took him to an area hospital, from where he was shifted to Lucknow for further treatment.

Morawan police station officer Rajendra Rajawat said: "Prima facie, it is a case of one-sided love as the woman was not reciprocating his overtures. The man was reportedly stalking her."

The officer said that the man had not yet lodged a complaint, adding that the woman would be arrested if he lodged a complaint.

According to reports, Rohit was attacked at a dairy where he works as a cleaner. The woman was, apparently, hiding in the dairy since morning and threw acid as soon as Rohit entered the premises.

More than 40 cases of acid attacks, mostly on women, have been reported in Uttar Pradesh in 2018, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NRCB) report released in January.

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court had, earlier this month, sought a reply from the central and state governments on a plea pertaining to compliance of the directions issued by the Supreme Court to regulate the sale and distribution of acid.

The case is listed for hearing on January 31.

Tags:
Unnao: Woman throws acid on stalker; youth admitted with burn injuries
Next
Story

Delhi High Court dismisses independent candidates' pleas against nomination rejection

Must Watch

PT1M40S

Anurag Thakur lands in trouble for raising controversial slogan at poll rally