UP Assembly election 2022

UP Assembly polls 2022: SP will form alliance with small parties, says party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav announced that that his party will form alliance with smaller parties for the Assembly polls scheduled for next year.

File photo

New Delhi: Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday announced that that his party will form alliance with smaller parties.

"Samajwadi Party is going to form an alliance with small political parties," the SP chief told ANI. Yadav claimed that the people in UP wanted a change and insisted that "people will vote for change".

Reiterating that the 2022 UP Assembly polls will usher in a democratic revolution in the state, he claimed that that his party is making inroads to gain dominance in the state.

Taking a jibe at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said the saffron party has forgotten its manifesto and that they should dump it in the garbage. "Since the day, BJP formed the government (in UP) it has forgotten its manifesto. I think BJP has thrown its manifesto in the garbage," he said.

On Wednesday, in a tweet the SP chief exuded confidence that his party would win 350 seats out of the total 403 seats in the assembly, claiming people are against the BJP government.

Yadav had said, "United against today's disruptive, conservative, negative politics, new politics of exploited, neglected, oppressed, humiliated, dalit, oppressed, deprived, poor, farmers, workers, women and youth is taking birth".

In the panchayat polls, of the total 3050 seats that polled, the Independents won 1081 seats, Samajwadi Party-supported candidates won 851 seats, 618 BJP-backed candidates won, while only 320 of the candidates supported by the BSP made the cut.

UP Assembly election 2022UP electionAkhilesh YadavYogi Adityanath
