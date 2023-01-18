UP: BJP leader, 47, elopes with SP leader's 26 year old daughter

In a shocking incident, a 47-year-old married BJP leader has eloped with a 26-year-old daughter of a Samajwadi Party leader in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district. Ashish Shukla, who was BJP's city general secretary, has been expelled from the party for being involved in anti-party activities after an FIR was lodged in the matter.

It is believed that the marriage of SP leader's daughter was already fixed and due to this, both of them eloped away from home. Ashish, who is a resident of Mohalla of Kotwali city, is already married and has a 27-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter.

Samajwadi Party leader has accused him of seducing his daughter, while the investigation is still ongoing. BJP's Hardoi district media in-charge Gangesh Pathak said, "Due to laxity in work and conduct against the policy of the party, the post has been taken away and his primary membership has also been canceled. Shukla has nothing to do with the party now. The police are completely free to take action against Ashish."