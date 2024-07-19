UP Kaanwar Yatra And The Hindu-Muslim Name-Game: 10 Things To Know

UP News: The Yogi government has issued an order regarding the Kanwar route across Uttar Pradesh. All shops (hotels, dhabas) along the Kanwar route are now required to display nameplates. It is mandatory to have nameplates of the owner and the operator. This step has been taken in consideration of the Kanwar pilgrims' sentiments.

What did the Minister Say?

Regarding the directive to place nameplates on food shops along the Kanwar routes in Uttar Pradesh, State Minister Kapil Dev Agarwal stated, "This is not about street vendors. People who carry water from Haridwar and Gomukh travel 250-300 kilometers along the Kanwar route to their destination. We had requested the district administration that most of the dhabas/hotels operating under Hindu deity names are run by people from the Muslim community."

He further added, "Kanwariyas visit these shops, eat there, and they sell non-vegetarian food... Meaning the shop is named after Hindu deities, but they sell non-veg. There should be a ban on this, and their identity should be known... We have no objection to anyone selling non-veg... We had only requested that shops named after Hindu deities should not sell non-veg. This is the action taken by the administration in this regard..."

Government Directive:

The Yogi government has mandated that all shops, including hotels and dhabas, along the Kanwar route in Uttar Pradesh must display nameplates showing the name of the owner and operator.

Purpose of the Order:

This step has been taken to respect the sentiments of Kanwar pilgrims, who travel long distances carrying water from Haridwar and Gomukh.

Minister's Clarification:

State Minister Kapil Dev Agarwal clarified that the directive is not about street vendors but focuses on established shops along the Kanwar route.

Reason for the Order:

Agarwal mentioned that most of the dhabas/hotels operating under Hindu deity names are run by people from the Muslim community. He emphasized that Kanwariyas often visit these shops and consume food there, which sometimes includes non-vegetarian items.

Call for Ban on Non-Veg Sales:

Agarwal argued that while they do not oppose the sale of non-vegetarian food, shops named after Hindu deities should not sell such items. He called for a ban on this practice and demanded that the identity of shop owners be known.

Congress Criticism:

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai criticized the directive, calling it impractical and accusing the government of disrupting social harmony. He demanded the immediate revocation of the order.

Naqvi's Initial Opposition:

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had previously raised concerns about the order on social media, warning that overzealous officials' directives could promote untouchability and disrupt communal harmony.

Naqvi's Change of Stance:

Naqvi later stated that the administrative confusion had been resolved and that there was no need for communal politics over the respect and protection of faith. He emphasized that the order applied to all shopkeepers, irrespective of their religion.

Personal Experience:

Naqvi shared his personal experience of participating in the Kanwar Yatra, stressing that faith should not be a hostage to intolerance or untouchability.

Opposition's Continued Protest:

Despite the clarifications, opposition parties continue to protest against the administrative orders, arguing that they could deepen communal divides and affect social cohesion in the state.