UPA government wanted to bring farm laws but failed to stand pressure and influence: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday (December 28) addressed representatives of around 25 farmer organisations and expressed confidence that with their support, positive attitude, and understanding the new laws will be implemented.

Union Agriculture Minister said, "I am confident that with your support, positive attitude, and understanding these laws will be implemented and we will succeed in explaining to the farmers. A new path will be created and India's agriculture will prosper."

"During UPA government, Manmohan Singh ji and Sharad Pawar ji wanted to bring farm laws but they could not stand pressure and influence. We're fortunate that today Modi ji is our Prime Minister who works selflessly for the development of country and welfare of people," said Narendra Singh Tomar

A joint committee of various farmers` unions met the Union Minister today to extend support to the farm laws. The farmer delegations met Tomar to convey support for the laws ahead of the next round of talks between the government and protesting farmers on December 30.

Sharad Pawar, the NCP supremo, meanwhile said the Centre should take the farmers' agitation "very seriously" and there should be a dialogue between the two sides.

Pawar said farmers are protesting on road in shivering cold and it is a matter of concern. He was talking to reporters in Delhi after meeting CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

The Centre on Monday invited 40 protesting farmer unions for the next round of talks on December 30 on all relevant issues to find a "logical solution" with "open mind" to the prolonged impasse over the three new agri laws.

The invite for the resumption of the stalled talks came following a proposal made by the unions on Saturday to hold the sixth round on December 29 even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted his government will continue to work to strengthen farmers and Agri sector with "full dedication."

The unions have agreed "in-principle" join the talks but insisted the agenda of the meeting should include discussing modalities for repealing the three legislations enacted in September that have remained the main demand.

The farmers' acceptance of the proposal came hours after the Centre sent them a letter suggesting December 30 as the date for the dialogue, against December 29 the protesting unions wanted.

Abhimanyu Kohar, a member of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha -- an umbrella body of 40 unions protesting against the contentious legislation -- said the farmers have agreed to go for the meeting on the date proposed by the Centre.

"In our letter sent to the government on December 26, we had clearly mentioned that repeal of three farm laws and legal guarantee for MSP should be part of the agenda for fresh talks, but despite this, the government in a letter today has not mentioned any specific agenda," Kohar told PTI, adding "But, we have agreed in principle to hold talks with the government."

In a statement, the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) said the protesting farmers want the meeting to include four specific agendas including "modalities to be adopted for the repeal of the three Central farm Acts".

The government's latest invite followed a proposal made by unions last week to hold the talks on Tuesday, December 29, on agenda including modalities for the repeal of the three laws enacted in September.

Notably, the Singhu border where thousands of farmers have been camping in protest against the new laws since November 28, visibly swelled up on Monday as new protestors joined in over the weekend. The farmers have already completed one month, but they are prepared for a long haul.

Apprehensive that the new laws will lead to the elimination of the MSP regime and the mandi system, the farmers have been demanding the three legislations be repealed. The government, on the other hand, has been projecting the laws as major reforms in the agriculture sector.

