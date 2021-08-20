UPPSC MO Grade-2 2021: Results declared on uppsc.up.nic.in, know important details

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, UPPSC MO Grade 2 Result 2021 has been released. The candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check the results on the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in. The Commission has released the merit list of shortlisted candidates for 600 posts of Pediatrician and 590 posts of Anesthetist.

UPPSC MO Grade 2 Result 2021: Steps to check the results

1. Visit the official Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission

2. Go to the ‘Recent Notification’ section available on the homepage.

3. Check and download the UPPSC MO Grade 2 Result 2021 PDF file.

4. Take a print of the merit list for any future reference.

UPPSC MO Grade 2 Result 2021: Important updates

- UPPSC MO Grade 2 interview round was held from July 26 to 30, 2021 and from August 2 to 4, 2021.

- The interview round was held in two shifts.

- The recruitment examination for medical officer posts was held for a total of 3620 posts in various departments.

- The application for UPPSC MO Grade 2 post was invited from May 28, 2021, and June 25, 2021.

- Candidates can check their UPPSC MO Grade 2 Result 2021 through their roll numbers