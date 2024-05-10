UPSC NDA Result 2024: NDA 2024 Result Released, Download Merit List PDF From Here

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the outcomes of the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Exam 1 for the year 2024. The written test for CDS took place on April 21, 2024. Candidates who participated in this examination can now view their results through the official UPSC website, accessible at upsc.gov.in.

The announcement indicates that a total of 8373 candidates, identified by their respective roll numbers, have successfully cleared the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2024.

To check the UPSC CDS 1 result 2024, follow these steps:

1. Open your web browser and navigate to the official UPSC website by entering UPSC.gov.in in the address bar.

2. Once the UPSC homepage loads, locate the "What's New" section.

3. Within the "What's New" section, locate the link titled "Written Result: Combined Defence Service Examination (I) 2024".

4. Click on the provided link, which will direct you to the result page.

5. On the result page, find the document link associated with the results and click on it.

Upon accessing the result document, candidates who appeared for the exam can search for their name and roll number within the provided PDF file. Once located, they can download their result document for future reference.

For direct access to the result, you can visit the following link: https://upsc.gov.in/WR-CDSE-I-24-engl-090524.pdf.

Successful candidates will be granted admission to the Ministry of Defence for enrollment in various courses, including the 158th (DE) course at the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, courses at the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, the Pre-flying Training Course (217 F(P)) at the Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, the 121st SSC (Men) (NT) (UPSC) course, and the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, the 35th SSC Women (Non-Technical) (UPSC) course. These courses are scheduled to commence in April 2025.