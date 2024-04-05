UPSC Success Story: From Newsstands To Civil Service, The Inspirational Journey Of IAS Nirish Rajput

New Delhi: Rags-to-riches narratives carry immense inspiration, particularly for those embarking on the challenging journey of UPSC preparation, where life's ebbs and flows are keenly felt. Yet, amidst these fluctuations, one constant shines through: the resolute dedication and perseverance of aspirants, undeterred by myriad obstacles.

A shining example of such resilience is found in the story of IAS Nirish Rajput. From selling newspapers and taking on various odd jobs to combatting adversities, he forged ahead to realize his aspirations.

Born into extreme poverty in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, Nirish's father, a tailor, struggled to provide for the family. To assist his father, Nirish took to selling newspapers at a young age. Despite financial constraints preventing him from attending a private school, he pursued his education in a government school and later earned degrees in BSc and MSc.

Recognizing his exceptional intellect and talent, a friend invited him to teach at a UPSC coaching institute, promising study materials in return. Nirish dedicated two years to this endeavor, bringing renown to the institute. However, he faced betrayal when his friend, upon achieving success, dismissed him. Undeterred, Nirish resolved to pursue UPSC preparation in Delhi, despite lacking the means for coaching in renowned institutes. He cultivated friendships with fellow students attending coaching and gleaned notes from them for his studies.

With unwavering determination, he devoted approximately 18 hours a day to his studies. Despite facing initial setbacks with three failed attempts, Nirish persisted, preparing diligently for his fourth endeavor.

His steadfast commitment bore fruit as he cracked the UPSC exam with an impressive All India Rank of 370. Nirish Rajput's journey from destitution to civil service exemplifies the transformative power of hard work, persistence, and unwavering passion.