UPSC Success Story: From Setbacks To Triumph, IAS Smriti Mishra Claims AIR 4 On Third Attempt – Know Her Inspirational Journey

New Delhi: The adage holds true, consistency and perseverance pave the path to success. Human nature often inclines us towards surrendering after facing setbacks. Yet, the remarkable journey of IAS Smriti Mishra stands as a testament to the notion that despite failures, we can persistently pursue our dreams with unwavering determination.

Today, we delve into the awe-inspiring narrative of IAS Smriti Mishra, whose resilience led her to conquer the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022, clinching an extraordinary All India Rank (AIR) of 4 on her third attempt, following two previous unsuccessful endeavors. Three years of relentless dedication culminated in Smriti Mishra's triumphant achievement, securing the prestigious AIR-4.

Originating from Bareilly, Smriti's educational journey commenced in Agra, culminating in a B.Sc degree from Miranda House College, Delhi University. Inspired by her father, she harbored aspirations of donning the prestigious title of an IAS officer since her teenage years.

Upon completing her graduation, Smriti embarked on her quest towards the UPSC dream. Despite encountering setbacks in her initial attempts, she discerned the intricacies of her approach and refined her strategies for the third attempt.

Revealing her meticulous preparation regimen, Smriti disclosed her practice of perusing two newspapers daily, meticulously crafting notes from them. Leveraging self-written notes, staying abreast of current affairs, and diligently analyzing previous year's question papers formed the cornerstone of her preparation. Additionally, she sought guidance from the notes and answer scripts of previous years' toppers, meticulously comparing and refining her own approach.

Smriti Mishra's journey serves as an embodiment of resilience and determination, underscoring the adage that perseverance amidst adversity ultimately leads to triumph. Her unwavering commitment to her aspirations exemplifies the essence of relentless pursuit in the face of challenges.