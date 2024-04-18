Advertisement
NewsIndia
UPSC SUCCESS STORY

UPSC Success Story: Meet Telangana Beedi Worker's Son Who Ranked 27th In UPSC Exam 2024

Friends, relatives, and leaders from various political backgrounds all converged upon the residence of Nandala Saikiran, celebrating his extraordinary achievement of securing the 27th rank nationwide in the UPSC Civil Services Examination of 2023.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Mahi Mishra|Last Updated: Apr 18, 2024, 09:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

UPSC Success Story: Meet Telangana Beedi Worker's Son Who Ranked 27th In UPSC Exam 2024 Nandala Saikiran

New Delhi: Friends, relatives, and leaders from various political backgrounds all converged upon the residence of Nandala Saikiran, celebrating his extraordinary achievement of securing the 27th rank nationwide in the UPSC Civil Services Examination of 2023.

Originating from the humble weaver community of Velichala village in the Ramadugu mandal, within the Karimnagar district, Saikiran's journey to success was marked by sheer determination and perseverance, traits that propelled him through the fiercely competitive exams.

His path to triumph was not without its trials. Having lost his father a few years prior, Saikiran's mother, a beedi roller, assumed the responsibility of raising him and his sister single-handedly, defying all odds.

Saikiran's academic journey saw him graduating with a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from the esteemed National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal. While employed as an engineer in a private firm based in Hyderabad, he tirelessly prepared for the Civil Services examination, steadfast in his resolve to excel. His diligence paid off when he clinched the 27th position in the UPSC rankings for the year 2023.

Among the well-wishers who paid a visit to Saikiran's home was former MLA of Choppadandi, Sunke Ravishankar, extending his heartfelt congratulations for Saikiran's remarkable accomplishment.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi watches Surya Tilak of Shri Ram Lalla
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of 29 Naxalites' encounter
DNA Video
DNA test of 'religious thinking' on UPSC list
DNA Video
DNA: Did cloud seeding drown Dubai?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Israel going to bring a big storm?
DNA Video
DNA: The hidden dangers of protein powders
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Mamata Banerjee's riot politics!
DNA Video
DNA: Is Constitution going to be changed?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing India's Enemies?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did some Muslim countries appear to help Israel?