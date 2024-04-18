New Delhi: Friends, relatives, and leaders from various political backgrounds all converged upon the residence of Nandala Saikiran, celebrating his extraordinary achievement of securing the 27th rank nationwide in the UPSC Civil Services Examination of 2023.

Originating from the humble weaver community of Velichala village in the Ramadugu mandal, within the Karimnagar district, Saikiran's journey to success was marked by sheer determination and perseverance, traits that propelled him through the fiercely competitive exams.

His path to triumph was not without its trials. Having lost his father a few years prior, Saikiran's mother, a beedi roller, assumed the responsibility of raising him and his sister single-handedly, defying all odds.

Saikiran's academic journey saw him graduating with a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from the esteemed National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal. While employed as an engineer in a private firm based in Hyderabad, he tirelessly prepared for the Civil Services examination, steadfast in his resolve to excel. His diligence paid off when he clinched the 27th position in the UPSC rankings for the year 2023.

Among the well-wishers who paid a visit to Saikiran's home was former MLA of Choppadandi, Sunke Ravishankar, extending his heartfelt congratulations for Saikiran's remarkable accomplishment.