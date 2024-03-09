UPSC Success Story: Meet Vanmathi, Daughter Of A Cab Driver, Inspired By TV Show To Ace UPSC

New Delhi: Despite originating from the daughter of a cab driver and navigating through substantial financial constraints from an early age, the journey of IAS officer C Vanmathi stands as a testament to resilience and determination. Hailing from the quaint town of Sathyamangalam in the Erode district of Tamil Nadu, Vanmathi's roots are deeply entrenched in humble beginnings, with her father earning a livelihood as a car driver. Despite the financial strains, Vanmathi's indomitable spirit led her to undertake various odd jobs to support her family.

Throughout her journey, Vanmathi encountered numerous hurdles, yet her commitment to education remained unwavering. With sheer perseverance, she carved out time for her studies amidst the challenges that life presented her. Vanmathi's aspiration to join the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS) was ignited by disparate sources of inspiration.

The catalyst for her ambition struck when she watched a television program titled 'Ganga Yamuna Saraswati,' wherein the protagonist portrayed an IAS officer. Captivated by the portrayal, Vanmathi resolved to pursue the IAS path despite the odds. Additionally, her determination was fueled by the encounter with a lady Collector during a visit to her hometown. Armed with a post-graduate degree in computer applications, Vanmathi confronted societal norms and familial pressures to chase her dream.

However, her journey was marked by setbacks. Although she reached the interview stage in her inaugural attempt, success eluded her grasp. Subsequent attempts saw her stumble at different stages of the examination process, facing the sting of failure. Yet, Vanmathi refused to succumb to despair, persisting with unwavering determination.

While balancing her responsibilities as an Assistant Manager at IOB, Vanmathi continued her relentless pursuit of the IAS dream. Finally, in 2015, her perseverance bore fruit as she secured an All India Rank of 152, marking a triumphant culmination of her arduous journey.

Currently serving as the Joint Commissioner (Enforcement), State Tax in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Vanmathi's life story serves as an inspiration to women across all strata of society. Her narrative exemplifies the power of resilience, tenacity, and unwavering determination in the pursuit of one's dreams, illuminating a path of hope for aspiring individuals to strive towards their aspirations relentlessly.