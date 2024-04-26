Uttar Pradesh NMMS 2024 Results Released; Step-By-Step Guide To Download Now From entdata.co.in

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (UP NMMS) results for the 2024-25 exam have been officially released by the Exam Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh, on April 25. Students who took the UP NMMS Exam 2024–25 can access their results on the official website of the Exam Regulatory Authority at entdata.co.in. Alongside the results, the UP NMMS Merit List 2024 featuring selected candidates has also been announced. Furthermore, the district-wise merit list of provisionally selected candidates will soon be available on the official portal.

Successful candidates will be granted a scholarship of Rs 12,000 annually throughout their academic journey from Classes 9 to 12. To qualify for this scheme, students must presently be enrolled in Class 8 in government, government-aided, or local body council schools. Additionally, the annual family income of applicants should not surpass Rs 350,000.

To qualify for the UP NMMS scholarship exam, students needed to achieve a minimum aggregate of 40 per cent in both the Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) papers. Moreover, they must secure at least 55 per cent or an equivalent grade in their Class 8 examinations to be considered eligible. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) or Scheduled Tribes (ST) receive a 5 per cent relaxation in the minimum passing mark criteria.

Here's a guide on how to download the UP NMMS Result 2024:

1. Visit the official website of the Exam Regulatory Authority at entdata.co.in.

2. Locate and click on the link labeled "National Means-cum Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMS) 2024-2025" in Hindi on the homepage.

3. A new window will appear where candidates should select their district.

4. Once selected, the UP NMMS Result PDF will be displayed on the screen.

5. Carefully review the details and download the result for future reference.

The UP NMMS merit list will contain details such as the candidate's name, father’s name, roll number, gender, date of birth, category, sub-category, marks obtained in the Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) papers, total marks, and rank.

Furthermore, the UP NMMS exam for the academic year 2023–24 was held on November 5, 2023, with the answer key released by the exam conducting authority on November 8, 2023.