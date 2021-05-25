Uttarakhand extends COVID-19 curfew restrictions till June 1, check guidelines here

New Delhi: The Uttarakhand government on Monday (May 24, 2021) extended the COVID-19 curfew restrictions till June 1. The period of the ongoing curfew in the state was scheduled to come to an end at 6 am on Tuesday morning.

The decision was taken on a day when Uttarakhand reported the lowest number of COVID-19 cases in over 40 days with 2,071 people testing positive for the infection. However, Cabinet Minister and the state government's spokesman Subodh Uniyal said that the drop in the COVID positivity rate was a good sign but it was no occasion to relax things.

The state has so far witnessed 3,15,590 infections, of which, 49,579 are still active.

Check what's allowed, what's not allowed during Uttarakhand curfew:

-- Shops dealing in essential commodities like milk, meat, fish, fruits and vegetables have been allowed to open daily for three hours from 8 am to 11 am.

-- Public Distribution System (PDS) outlets and grocery shops will be opened for four hours only on May 28 from 8 am to 12 pm.

-- A negative RT-PCR report is mandatory to attend wedding ceremonies which have been capped at 20 people.

-- Only 20 people can attend a funeral.

-- Cinema halls, shopping malls, business establishments, markets, sports institutes, stadiums, playgrounds, swimming pools, amusement parks, theatres, auditoriums will remain closed.

-- Liquor stores and bars will remain shut.

-- All social, political, sports activities, entertainment, educational, cultural ceremonies are prohibited.

-- People arriving in Uttarakhand from others states will only be allowed with a mandatory 72-hour-old RT-PCR negative test report.

-- Uttarakhand residents coming back to the state will have to stay in the quarantine centre for 7 days.

-- Banks can function between 10 am and 2 pm.

-- Automobile accessories store can open from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm on May 28.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV