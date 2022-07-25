New Delhi: A man is being hailed as a “hero” on the internet for saving the life of a toddler who had tumbled out of the window of her fifth-floor flat. The incident took place in eastern China’s Tongxiang in Zhejiang province on Tuesday.

In the video, the man can be seen running towards a building with a woman while speaking on a phone. Seconds later, he is seen throwing his phone on the ground and extending his hands upwards to catch the falling girl. The footage captured the moment the man caught the girl before she hit the pavement.

Originally posted on Weibo and later across different other social media platforms. The footage of the heroic rescue was shared on Twitter by China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian. “Heroes among us,” the government official wrote while sharing the short clip.

Watch the video below:

According to the reports, the man, identified as 31-year-old Shen Dong, initially heard a loud bang from the building, which made him realise that it is caused by the two-year-old girl who fell on the steel roofing of the building from her apartment's balcony. The toddler then slipped from there but thankfully, the man caught her before hitting the pavement.

“To be honest, I cannot remember the details. I cannot remember if my arms hurt or anything. It was just instinct to reach out to her,” Shen told local newspaper Qianjiang Evening News. “It was lucky I made it in time. Otherwise, I would feel absolutely horrible,” he added.

Meanwhile, Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 150.3 K views and counting. The netizens also showered the video with amazing comments. “Real heroes exist in world not just in movies,” wrote one user. “Legendary catch! Give those two people a medal,” added another.