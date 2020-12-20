Visit to Visva Bharati University, mega road show: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s second day in West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal to campaign for 2021 Assembly poll in the state, is scheduled to visit Visva Bharati University at Santiniketan on Sunday (December 20). The historic university is located in Birbhum district. During his visit to the university, Shah will pay tribute to Rabindranath Tagore and will later address the media.

After visiting Visva Bharati University, the Union Home Minister will visit Shyambati in Birbhum to have lunch with the family of a Baul singer. Shah arrived in West Bengal on Saturday (December 19).

Shah is also scheduled to hold a roadshow in Bolpur from Hanuman Mandir on Stadium Road to Bolpur Circle. It is expected that the Union Home Minister would also address a press conference at Mohor Kutir in Birbhum before leaving for Delhi on Sunday.

On Saturday, Shah visited the birthplace of Swami Vivekananda in north Kolkata and paid tribute to him. Shah lauded Swami Vivekananda for taking Indian’s culture and ethos across thr globe. Shah also addressed a rally at Midnapore College Ground in Paschim Medinipur, where 11 MLAs, a member of Parliament and a former MP joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Suvendu Adhikari also joined the BJP at the rally. Other MLAs who joined the BJP ahead of state assembly election 20201 were Tapasi Mondal, Ashoke Dinda, Sudip Mukherjee, Saikat Panja, Shilbhadra Dutta, Dipali Biswas, Sukra Munda, Shyamapda Mukherjee, Biswajit Kundu and Banasri Maity, news agency PTI reported.

During the rally, Shah assured the people of West Bengal that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will make Bengal a 'Sonar Bangla' in five years.

"You gave three decades to Congress, 27 years to Communists and 10 years to Mamata didi. Give five years to Bharatiya Janata Party, we will make Bengal 'Sonar Bangla'," he said.

"When results of Vidhan Sabha election will be declared BJP will form the government with more than 200 seats," he added.