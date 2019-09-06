Voting underway for JNUSU elections, 6 candidates eyeing president's post

New Delhi: Voting for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Student's Union (JNUSU) elections is underway in Delhi. A total of six candidates are contesting for the president's position out of the 14 total candidates.

The polling is being held in two phases – from 9:30 am to 01:00 pm, and from 2:30 am to 5:30 pm on Friday, September 6. The results for the same are scheduled to be declared on Sunday, September 8. The voting process is being held through ballot paper wherein over 8,000 varsity students will choose their new student representatives.

Delhi: Voting underway for Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) election at the university campus. pic.twitter.com/zijblTZYoJ — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2019

The All India Student’s Association (AISA), the Students Federation of India (SFI), the Democratic Students Federation (DSF) and the All India Students Federation (AISF) has formed the United Left and is contesting on all four posts of president, vice-president, general secretary, and joint secretary.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP), backed by the RSS is also be contesting the elections in all the four posts, while the Congress-backed National Student Union of India (NSUI) is contesting for only the president's post.

The BAPSA-Fraternity is contesting for the position of the president and general secretary while Chhatra Rashtriya Janata Dal, the student wing of RJD has fielded candidates for the president and vice-president post. Also, an independent candidate will be contesting for the post of president.

The final list of candidates contesting in the polls was announced on August 28, the JNUSU election committee had informed in the official notification. This year, JNUSU will have 43 councillors as compared to 31 last year, the poll panel said. The increase in the number of councillors is due to an amendment made to the JNUSU Constitution.

Each year, five student unions along with independent candidates fight it out during the student elections. The unions are – Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), All India Students Association (AISA), All India Students’ Federation (AISF), Students Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF).