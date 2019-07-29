close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IIT Bombay

Watch: Cow 'attends' engineering class at IIT Bombay, video goes viral

A video showing a cow strolling through a classroom, interrupting studies at Indian Insititute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has gone viral on social media.

Watch: Cow &#039;attends&#039; engineering class at IIT Bombay, video goes viral
Screengrab (DNA video)

Mumbai: A video showing a cow strolling through a classroom, interrupting studies at Indian Insititute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the bovine can be seen casually entering the classroom, and strutting around even as the students scatter in shock and fear. The teacher conducting the session looked utterly perplexed as the cow roamed inside the classroom. Later, the cow was seen walking up the steps in the seating area for the students.

The incident reportedly took place on Saturday in a classroom on the first floor of IIT campus.

Authorities of the institute said they were not sure where exactly on campus the incident occurred. They further said that an inquiry would be initiated in the matter, news agency IANS reported.

IANS quoted students as saying that it was raining heavily when the incident happened, and the cow might have entered the building for shelter, straying into the lecture hall.

Similar incidents of stray cattle creating nuisance have been reported in the past as well. According to reports, a student was attacked by a pair of bulls at the IIT Bombay campus gate around two weeks ago. He claimed that he complained to the district administration regarding the increasing menace of stray cattle but no action was taken.

Tags:
IIT Bombaystray cattleBovineViral video
Next
Story

Fresh ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch district, Indian Army retaliates

Must Watch

PT12M18S

Azam Khan Apologises for 'Sexist' Remark, Rama Devi Refuses to Relent