Watch Live TV Coverage Of New Parliament Inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today dedicated the new Parliament building to the nation. The new Parliament building equipped with state-of-the-art technology has been constructed in a record time. Prime Minister Modi reached the new Parliament this morning and installed the historic Sengol in Lok Sabha near Speaker's chair. Various rituals according to the Vedas are being performed ahead of the inauguration of the new Parliament building. PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla are leading the inauguration ceremony.

Watch Live TV Coverage Of Parliament Inauguration

After installing the Sengol, PM Modi along with Om Birla lightened diya. Furthermore, PM Modi is also slated to interact with Shramjeevis and Sarv Dharma Sabha will be held after that. PM Modi will felicitate the worker who worked on the Parliament construction. The inauguration ceremony began with puja performed by Vedic ritual at 7:30 am. These pujas will go on till 9 am.

Follow Live Updates Here

A prayer ceremony of different faiths was also held on the premises of the new parliament building. The morning phase of the inauguration will end at close to 9:30 am after which the second leg of the ceremony is expected to begin at noon with the singing of the national anthem in the Lok Sabha chamber in the presence of all the dignitaries including PM Modi. At 11:30 am, all the invitees including members of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha, chairman and other distinguished guests are expected to be seated in the Lok Sabha chamber in the new building.