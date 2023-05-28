New Parliament Building Inauguration Live Updates: Stage Set For Opening Of New Parliament By PM Modi Today
Parliament Inauguration Live Updates: The new Parliament building can comfortably seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber.
Trending Photos
New Parliament Building Inauguration Latest Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the new Parliament building amid a boycott by several Opposition parties which insist that President Droupadi Murmu -- as head of the state -- should do the honours. 'Sengol', a historical scepter from Tamil Nadu which was received by first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to represent a transfer of power from the British and was kept in a museum in Prayagraj, will also be installed in the new Parliament building. To mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building, the Modi government will also issue a commemorative Rs 75 coin.
The new Parliament building will have a grand constitution hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for MPs, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space. The triangular-shaped four-storey building has a built-up area of 64,500 square metres and can seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber.
Stay tuned with Zee News for the latest updates on the inauguration of the new Parliament building:
Material used for new Parliament acquired from various parts of India
The material used for the new Parliament building has been acquired from various parts of the country. The teakwood used in the building was sourced from Maharashtra's Nagpur, while the red and white sandstone was procured from Rajasthan's Sarmathura.
The Kesharia green stone has been procured from Udaipur, the red granite from Lakha near Ajmer and the white marble has been sourced from Ambaji in Rajasthan.
The steel structure for the false ceilings in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha chambers has been sourced from the union territory of Daman and Diu, while the furniture in the new building was crafted in Mumbai.
New Parliament building will seat 888 members in Lok Sabha
The new Parliament building has a built-up area of 64,500 square metres and can seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber. In the case of a joint sitting of both Houses, a total of 1,280 members can be accommodated in the Lok Sabha chamber.
Parliament inauguration schedule: New Rs 75 coin to be issued today
To mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building, the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre will also issue a commemorative Rs 75 coin.
Parliament inauguration: 'Sengol' to be installed in new building today
The historical scepter 'Sengol' from Tamil Nadu, which was received by first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to represent a transfer of power from the British and was kept in a museum in Prayagraj, will also be installed in the new Parliament building today.
New Parliament Building Inauguration Live Updates
PM Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the new Parliament building amid a boycott by several Opposition parties. The new Parliament will have a grand constitution hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for MPs, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.