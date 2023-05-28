New Parliament Building Inauguration Live Updates: Stage Set For Opening Of New Parliament By PM Modi Today

New Parliament Building Inauguration Latest Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the new Parliament building amid a boycott by several Opposition parties which insist that President Droupadi Murmu -- as head of the state -- should do the honours. 'Sengol', a historical scepter from Tamil Nadu which was received by first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to represent a transfer of power from the British and was kept in a museum in Prayagraj, will also be installed in the new Parliament building. To mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building, the Modi government will also issue a commemorative Rs 75 coin.

The new Parliament building will have a grand constitution hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for MPs, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space. The triangular-shaped four-storey building has a built-up area of 64,500 square metres and can seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber.

