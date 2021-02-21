हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Abhishek Banerjee

We are not the ones who would ever be cowed down: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee after CBI issues notice to his wife

Abhishek Banerjee, the South 24 Parganas MP, took to his official Twitter account and said, "At 2pm today, the CBI served a notice in the name of my wife. We have full faith in the law of the land. However, if they think they can use these ploys to intimidate us, they are mistaken. We are not the ones who would ever be cowed down."  

File Photo

Kolkata: Hours after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reached Abhishek Banerjee's residence in Kolkata to issue a notice to his wife Rujira Narula in connection with coal case, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP on Sunday (February 21, 2021) said that he and his wife are not the ones who would ever be cowed down.

A three-member CBI team had also reportedly visited the residence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew just days ahead of the upcoming state Assembly polls.

According to reports, the CBI asked Rujira Narula to appear before the probe agency in connection with an ongoing investigation into the coal scam.

This is to be noted that the central probe agency had filed the case in November 2020 to investigate the alleged illegal mining and theft of coal from Kunustoria and Kajoria coal fields of Eastern Coalfield Limited.

It is alleged that the coal mafia paid regular kickbacks to leaders of Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress.

The CBI's notice comes just a few days after West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to contest an election against her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, first and then think of fighting against her.

Tags:
Abhishek BanerjeeCBI
