We have received 1.25 lakh doses of Covishield and 20,000 doses of Covaxin for youth between 18-44: Atishi

New Delhi: Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MLA Atishi released the vaccination bulletin on Wednesday and stated that after the two-week-long distress of no vaccination, a sigh of relief for Delhi as vaccine stock arrives for the youth. Atishi further added that for the youth between 18-44, we have received 1.25 lakh doses of Covishield and 20,000 doses of Covaxin.

Free-of-cost vaccination for youth will kick start again after 2 weeks, youngsters can register on the CoWIN app. For 45+, we have received 30,000 doses of Covaxin which are being distributed to different centres of Delhi today. Covaxin for 45+ will be used to administer only the second dose. For 18-44, we have Covaxin available for the second dose and 8 days of Covishield. For 45+, we have 2 days of Covaxin and 27 days of Covishield available

Atishi said, “Yesterday, on 8th June, a total of 48,411 doses of the vaccine were administered. Out of these 25,847 were first doses and 22,564 were second doses. Along with this, the total tally of vaccines administered in Delhi has reached up to 57,81,988 and 13,40,000 people have been administered both doses. Yesterday, we had shared with everyone that the stock of Covaxin is over in Delhi and it was unavailable for the 45+ at many centres. Yesterday, late in the evening, Delhi received 30,000 doses of Covaxin and they are being distributed to different centres of Delhi today. So, from tomorrow onwards, doses of Covaxin will be available for those above the age of 45 years. This means, whichever government centres where Covaxin was being administered to the 45+, there the second dose will be made available. Right now, we are administering Covaxin only to those are to be given the second dose, amongst the 45+."

She said, “Secondly and most importantly, we have been sharing that since the past 2 weeks, the stock of vaccines for those between 18-44 years had been over, because of which all the government centres which were operating in the government schools had been shut since the past 2 weeks. Today we are very happy to announce that Delhi has received 1.25 lakh doses of Covishield and 20,000 doses of Covaxin. This means that the second dose for those between 18-44 years who had been administered with Covaxin is now available. Many such youngsters had been administered the first dose but were not able to find any place to get vaccinated with the second dose. Now Covaxin is available and people and people can get the second dose."



The senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party and MLA Atishi said, “Most importantly, the vaccination which had been shut for the youth, has been opened up from today. So, if you log in to the CoWIN app, then the youth of Delhi can get vaccinated for free in the Governmental centres. You have to register your location on the app and you can book a slot at the nearest location where the vaccination is taking place, to get vaccinated."

"This is essential for the youth of Delhi because a lot of people have been telling us for the past 2 weeks that they want to get vaccinated but it is not available anywhere. The private hospitals were administering the vaccines at exorbitant costs. But now, the vaccines are available at the government centres of Delhi, free of cost. So, if we are to see the stock position then for 45+, we have 2 days of Covaxin and 27 days of Covishield and for 18-44 years we have Covaxin available for the second dose and 8 days of Covishield stock available, which means vaccination stock is available for the youth for the next 8 days,” she added.