'We Have To Strengthen Ourselves For Freedom Of Press': Dr. Subhash Chandra

New Delhi: Former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra presented his vision in the 'Media Meet' to meet the increasing challenges facing the media and the attitudes of the audience. Dr. Chandra said that a healthy democracy cannot be imagined without media freedom. Zee Media's commitment will always be to maintain this independence and promote public interest journalism.

In a media meeting organized in Delhi on Monday, Dr Chandra said that independent media is very important for the economic and social structure of the country and the safety of vulnerable people. Referring to the stoppage of the telecast of Zee Media in Punjab, Dr Chandra said that he and his entire team are ready to pay any price to fulfil their dharma. Dr. Chandra said that Zee Media has always aimed to set an example for media organizations through its work and values and Zee Media will always be committed to reporting unbiased and reliable news.



Why is Zee News broadcast blacked out in Punjab?

Dr Subhash Chandra said in the media meeting that Zee Media was threatened for not running the interview of the AAP CM in Punjab. This interview was not run due to editorial decisions and we were threatened that we would have to face consequences if we did not run the interview. The Punjab government stopped all our advertisements. After 2-3 days, not only Zee News, telecasts of Zee Punjab-Haryana, Zee Delhi-NCR and even Zee Entertainment channel were stopped which had nothing to do with this issue. Our broadcast in Punjab was completely stopped for 8 days. However, it was reinstated after the court order.

Dr. Chandra said that Zee Media had to fight this entire battle alone and no other media group came forward on this issue. But if it happened to us today then it can happen to others also. I assure them that Zee Media will always stand for this freedom of expression.



Recognize the threats against freedom of the press

Dr. Chandra said that he urged the audiences and all stakeholders, including regulatory bodies, to recognize these threats to press freedom and stand up against them. He added that independent media is extremely important for our beloved country's economy, social structure, protection of the weaker sections of the society, reduction in corruption and ultimately democracy.



Freedom of the press was talked about casually

In the program 'Media Meet with Subhash Chandra', the former Rajya Sabha MP said, "On May 3, on World Press Freedom Day, like every time, I had released a video message as usual. In this message, I talked about the freedom of journalism in general. After this message, it was also made clear in the press release issued by me that this video is not against any person, party or organization."

Advertisement stopped after negative news

Recalling his old memories, Dr. Chandra said, once in a monthly meeting, business colleagues told us that our revenue was down. When I asked why? he told that the editorial had made some negative news, after which the government had stopped the advertisement. He said all this was in my mind, which was reflected in that recorded video message.



A man defeated by the system comes to us

Dr. Chandra said that we were the first to start a private news channel in the country and a person who is defeated by the system comes to us. He further added that a few years ago we started an exercise and under this, we talked to 7 thousands families in the country and people have said that you people only do political shows.