Weather Alert: IMD Forecasts Very Heavy Rain, Dustorms In These States

The Indian Met Department has predicted dust storms and heavy rains for some states while maintaining that the average temperature is likely to go up by 2-3 degrees Celsius in the coming days. While people in hilly areas may have some respite from the scorching heat, there is no relief on cards for others. IMD said that the southwest monsoon is very likely to advance into some parts of the South Bay of Bengal, South Andaman Sea and Nicobar Island during the next 48 hours. It said that a cyclonic circulation lies over Punjab and adjoining central Pakistan, another over south Pakistan and adjoining southwest Rajasthan and another over East Uttar Pradesh in lower tropospheric levels.

Northeast India Weather Update

IMD has predicted light/moderate widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely to continue over Northeast India during the next 5 days with heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya from 19th to 22nd and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura today.

Eastern India Weather Update

The weather agency predicted light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms/lightning/gusty winds over Eastern India during the next 5 days.

Northwest India Weather Update

Duststorm/dust-raising winds are very likely in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh on 18th-19th and over Rajasthan on May 22nd.

Central India Weather Update

The Met department predicted light rainfall with thunderstorms/ lightning/gutsy winds over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on 22nd May.

The weather department said that maximum temperatures were in the range of 38-42 degrees Celsius over parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Central and adjoining Eastern India and North peninsular India. "Maximum temperatures are very likely to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius over Maharashtra and many parts of northwest and central India during the next 5 days. Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over south Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh during 20th and 22nd May," it said.