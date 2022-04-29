New Delhi: An intense heatwave broiled the national capital on Thursday (April 28, 2022), as the city recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius, as per the Safdarjung observatory data.

The scorching sun yesterday raised the mercury to 43.5 degrees Celsius in Delhi, the highest in April in 12 years.

The national capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius on April 18, 2010.

Warning of continued heatwave/severe heatwave conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued an orange alert for five states, including Delhi. IMD stated that the maximum temperature is likely to be 44 degrees Celsius even when sky would be partly cloudy and there is a possibility of dust storm accompanied with gusty winds (speed 40-50 kmph) towards evening/night.

Maximum temperature soared to 46 degrees Celsius - highest among Delhi-NCR stations -- at Sports Complex near Akshardham temple while the lowest in Delhi NCR was recorded at 42.2 degrees Celsius at Mayur Vihar. Other stations` maximum temperatures were 43.6 degrees Celsius at Palam, Lodhi Road saw 43.4, Ridge 45.1, Aya Nagar 44.5, Gurugram 45.6, Jafarpur 44.5, Mungeshpur 45.8, Najafgarh 45.4, Pitampura 45.2, and Noida recorded 43.6 degrees Celsius.

Delhi weather today

Meanwhile, the Met office has issued an "orange" alert, warning the city residents of a severe heatwave on Friday.

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings. Green means no action needed, yellow refers to watch and stay updated, orange means be prepared while red alert means take action.

Senior IMD scientist R.K. Jenamani had earlier in the day said that Delhi-NCR and entire northwest Indian plains had received no significant rainfall after February 25 and the earliest that these areas can expect relief is on May 2 when there is a possibility of significant rainfall due to a Western Disturbance then.

Intense heat broils large swathes of India

IMD said the spell of heatwave will persist over northwest and central India for the next five days and over east India for the next three days.

"A rise of about two degrees Celsius in the maximum temperature (is) very likely over most parts of northwest India during the next two days," it said.

An orange alert has been issued for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra for the next four days.

According to weather experts, temperatures may even leap to 47 degrees Celsius in parts of northwest India.

(With agency inputs)

