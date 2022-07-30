New Delhi: Many states in northwest India, including Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir received heavy rainfall in the past few days and is liklet to witness more showers in the coming days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted enhanced rainfall in north India over the next two days. According to the IMD, the monsoon trough at mean sea level is north of its normal position. It is likely to be north of its normal position during next 4-5 days.

As per the forecast by the weather department, heavy rainfall is expected in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the nearby northern plains, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh.

The weather office had earlier said the monsoon trough is likely to "continue to shift gradually northwards" and it led to an increase in rainfall activity over north India from Wednesday.

IMD’s rainfall prediction:

More rains likely in Delhi

The weather office has predicted a generally cloudy sky with rain and thundershowers for Saturday. "The maximum and minimum temperature would be around 33 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively," an IMD official said.

Rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms or lightning are very likely over Himachal Pradesh till July 31 and over Uttarakhand during till August 2. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also predicted over Uttarakhand till July 31.

Punjab, Haryana, UP to witness rainfall

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms or lightning are very likely over Punjab and Haryana on July 30 and over east Uttar Pradesh between July 31 and August 2.

Light rain likely in Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal

Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning are very likely to continue over central, west, east and south India during the next four to five days. Isolated heavy falls are expected over Jharkhand and Bihar till August 2 and over Gangetic West Bengal on July 31.

Rainfall in southern states

Similar weather conditions will also prevail over Rayalaseema, coastal Andhra Pradesh, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe till August 2. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Bihar on July 30 and 31, over south interior Karnataka and Kerala on August 2 and over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between July 31 and August 2.

IMD predicts light rainfall in Northeast India

Widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms or lightning is predicted over Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the coming few days.

 Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 30th & 31st July & 02nd August and over Assam & Meghalaya during 31st July-02nd August, 2022. 10/10 pic.twitter.com/y59kVZgx9J July 29, 2022

Rain at scattered places likely in J&K

The weather department on Saturday forecast a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain at scattered places in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours. "Generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain at scattered places is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours", a MeT department official said.

(With agency inputs)