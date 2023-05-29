Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorm For These Regions

Relief from scorching heat is on the cards as the weather department had predicted rainfall and thunderstorm for northwest India. In its weather bulletin, India Meteorological Department said that rainfall and thunderstorm activity is likely to continue over Northwest India till 31st May and decrease gradually thereafter. "A cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Rajasthan & adjoining Pakistan in lower tropospheric levels. The east-west trough runs from the cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan to central parts of south Uttar Pradesh in lower tropospheric levels. A north-south trough runs from cyclonic circulation over south Chhattisgarh to interior Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels," said the IMD.

Southwest Monsoon Forecast

Met department said taht the Northern Limit of Southwest Monsoon continues to have favourable conditions for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of south, Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 24 hours.

Northwest India Weather Forecast

The weather department said that light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and occasional gusty winds/squall (40-50 gusting to 60kmph) are very likely over Northwest India till 31st May. It said that the peak activity will be recorded on 30th May and gradual reduction from 1st June. "Hailstorm very likely at isolated places over north Rajasthan, Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh on 29th & 30 th and over Uttarakhand during 29th -31st May, Punjab on 29th May. Thundersquall/Gusty Wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph very likely at isolated places over Haryana, Delhi on 29th; Rajasthan on 29th & 30 th; Uttarakhand on 31st May. Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over north Rajasthan on 29th May; Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on 31st May," reads the weather bulletin.

Central India Weather Forecast

The Met department predicted light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds over Madhya Pradesh during next 2 days and reduction thereafter.

South India Weather Forecast

The weather department said that light/moderate fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds are very likely over Kerala, Lakshadweep and scattered rainfall over South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh during next 5 days. "Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Kerala on 29th & 30th May; South Interior Karnataka on 30th & 31st and Coastal Karnataka on 31st May," it said.

The department said that no heat wave conditions are expected in any parts of the country during next 5 days.