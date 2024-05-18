Weather Update: India Reels Under Scorching Summer, Temp Nears 47 Degrees Mark In UP, Rajasthan

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department predicted hot and humid weather over the region of Jharkhand Odisha, Assam, Goa, Tripura and Meghalaya on Saturday. While Uttar Pradesh is expected to continue its Warm night conditions Kariyana, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh are likely to experience heat weave conditions in May.

IMD raised an orange alert for states like Bihar, and Gurarat, while a red alert raised for Rajasthan. As per IMD predictions, the heat wave-like situation is likely to continue in the coming days for the states like Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand and Gujarat.

Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan To Soar Heat Wave

Uttar Pradesh's Agar and Rajasthan's Barmar experienced the maximum temperature of 46.9 and 46,5 degrees Celcius on Friday, While Matdya Pradesh's Gwalior experienced 44.9 degrees Celsius temperature yesterday.

Indian Meteorological Department tweets, "Observed Maximum Temperature Dated 17.05.2024" pic.twitter.com/JeaQdXzhVV — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2024

IMD Fordcast For Rainfall And Thunderstroms

The department predicted thunderstorms with lighting and gusty wind over the region of Karnataka, Nagaland, Manipur and coastal Andhra Pradesh, While, heavy rainfall to serve over the region of Assam and Meghalaya, Puducherry and Nagaland.