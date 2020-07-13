West Bengal BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray found hanging, family claims he was killed and hanged

BJP MLA from Hemtabad, North Dinajpur district of West Bengal, Debendra Nath Roy, was found hanging in Bindal village near his village home on Monday (July 13) morning.

Family members of MLA claim that he has been killed and hanged later. People of the area also claimed that the BJP MLA was murdered and then hanged. However, police said the cause of death will be ascertained after post mortem. The body has been sent to Raigunj hospital for post mortem.

"Body of Shri Debendra Nath Ray, BJP MLA from Hemtabad, a reserved seat, in Uttar Dinajpur, was found hanging like this in Bindal, near his village home. People are of the clear opinion that he was first killed and then hung. His crime? He joined the BJP in 2019," said West Bengal BJP in a tweet.

BJP leader Rahul Sinha demanded CBI inquiry into the incident and accused Trinamool Congress of being involved in Roy's death. "I request West Bengal CM to order CBI inquiry to find the truth behind the killing," Sinha was quoted as saying by ANI.

Roy was earlier a CPI(M) MLA but had changed camps and joined BJP in 2019. Roy had joined the saffron party in Delhi in presence of senior BJP leaders.