West Bengal BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray's post-mortem shows suicide as cause of death

The post-mortem report of West Bengal BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray, who was found hanging on Monday (July 13), mentions ante mortem in nature meaning Ray's died of suicide.

According to post-mortem report released on Tuesday (July 14), Ray's body has non-continuous ligature mark on the neck, which was caused due to hanging. However, the chemical examination report is still awaited hence foul play cannot be completely ruled out.

Ray, BJP MLA from Hemtabad, North Dinajpur district of West Bengal,was found hanging in Bindal village near his village home on Monday (July 13) morning.

Ray's family had claimed he was murdered and hanged later. People of the area also claimed that the BJP MLA was murdered and then hanged. However, police said the cause of death will be ascertained after post mortem. The body has been sent to Raigunj hospital for post mortem.

Police later found a suicide note from Ray's pocket. The note mentions names of two persons and read, “these two people are responsible for my death”. The names are not being shared by police as their role need to be investigated. Local enquiry has revealed that he had financial dealings with these two persons named in the note. He had recently sold 6-7 bighas of land due to financial crisis.

BJP president JP Nadda expressed shock over the incident and said, "The suspected heinous killing of Debendra Nath Ray, BJP MLA from Hemtabad in West Bengal, is extremely shocking and deplorable. This speaks of the Gunda Raj and failure of law and order in the Mamta government."

Meanwhile, hundreds of BJP workers and supporters observed a bandh on Tuesday in protest against Ray's suspicious death. According to reports, the bandh supporters forcibly stopped and vandalised a government bus belonging to North Bengal Surface Transport Corporation in Coochbehar district of West Bengal.

On Monday, the BJP had demanded a CBI inquiry into the Ray's death.